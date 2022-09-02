A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room.
A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel room in the 1100 block of Buck Road during a domestic dispute.
Upon their arrival, police observed broken glass on the sidewalk and heard a physical altercation taking place in the room. Upon entering the room, they observed a large amount of damage, broken glass and blood on the wall. The female appeared to have been struck in the face several times.
McMillion was clearly intoxicated and said he got into a verbal argument and began throwing items, causing the window to be broken, according to the report.
Damage consisted of a broken exterior window, microwave, television, multiple large holes in the drywall, the bathroom door and trim, the toilet and shower curtain. Repairs to the room were estimated to cost $4,500.
A Wood County grand jury presented 26 bills of indictment.
• Xavier Antanacio Cardenas, 38, Lemon Grove, California, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On July 18 in Perrysburg, Cardenas allegedly punched a family member in the face and threw her to the ground, causing injury. He previously had pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2002 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
• Co-defendants Chahlie Brianna McDonald, 27, Toledo, and Shane Quinton Morris, 35, Hiawassee, Georgia, for two counts breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 5, they allegedly for force or deception entered an unoccupied structure with the purpose to commit theft.
• Matthew Gormly, 43, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), an unclassified misdemeanor. On June 15, Gormly was allegedly found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an East Wooster Street gas station. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and had two previous OVI convictions in the past 10 years.
• Eric Eugene Wright Jr., 30, Toledo, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On July 9 in the 100 block of North Prospect Street, a license plate of a stolen Pontiac Grand Prix was recorded. Wright was determined to be the driver of the car.
• Dustin James Ward, 34, of Tontogany and currently in jail, for theft and theft from a person in a protected class, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of stealing checks from an elderly person.
• Joey Bates Jr., 54, Perrysburg, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On July 2, he is accused of receiving or disposing of a motor vehicle, knowing it had been obtained through a theft.
• Co-defendants Gerald Antoine Bowler, 31, Detroit, and Lolita Michelle Owens, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, for money laundering and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, and possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, and Donjae Demarco Bell, 29, Knoxville, Tennessee, money laundering, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs. They were allegedly found in possession of $11,200 in contraband currency, which must be forfeited, as well as cell phones, which were used to conduct the felony of money laundering. They also allegedly were found in possession of methamphetamine. Bowler and Owens also are accused of destroying or concealing records in order to impair its value in the investigation.
• Michael David Hill Jr., 38, Findlay, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Hill allegedly used a company credit card 12 times in six states for personal use for a total of $1,432.63.
• Sean Kogge, 36, Bowling Green, harassment with a bodily substance. On July 14, Kogge was found sitting in a thicket of trees in the 800 block of Conneaut Avenue. Multiple witnesses reported him in their yards and being aggressive. He denied the accusations. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, where he allegedly spit at an officer. He was taken to jail and later released on an own recognizance bond.
• Steven Hayes, 39, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. On July 13, he allegedly entered an occupied home in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue with the purpose to commit assault. Police found Hayes’ vehicle parked nearby and observed two handguns plus an unattached scope. Hayes had been previously convicted of domestic violence and was disqualified from owning weapons.
• Dennis M. Carlin, 67, San Francisco, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 16, he allegedly found in possession or more than 1 gram but less than 5 grams of fentanyl.
• David M. Critchfield, 52, Somers Point, New Jersey, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Oct. 26, he is accused of preparing for distribution and being in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
• Co-defendants Corey Scott Weaver, 33, Oregon, and Brandi Leigh Peterson, 32, Toledo, for breaking and entering and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies, and counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On July 12, they are accused of using force to enter an unoccupied home in the 1200 block of South Street in Millbury. They were found sleeping on the couch. They allegedly had in their possession syringes, a glass pipe, Narcan and cocaine as well as counterfeit currency.
• Joann Clagg, 58, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On June 18, she was accused of taking currency and merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from a travel center.
• Jeffrey Donnelle Scott, 35, Fremont, for falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), both fourth-degree felonies. On July 30, he was observed driving erratically on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg. When stopped, according to the report, he told the arresting officer three times that he was not OK to drive due to his intoxication. He also allegedly gave false information. He previously had been convicted of three OVI offenses in 10 years.
• Co-defendants Caryssa Maree Holzmiller, 30, Norwalk, and Savanna Mae Fair, 28, Huron, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On July 25, they are accused of receiving or disposing of retail merchandise belonging to the State of Ohio, valued at more than $1,000.
• Samuel Francisco Spencer, 26, Northwood, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 18, he is accused of using without consent the personal identification information of another.