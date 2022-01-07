A Rossford man accused of multiple counts of rape has rejected a plea deal.
Stephen Coker Jr., 60, was indicted in April with three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
Court papers indicate he engaged in sexual conduct with the same family member by force or threat of force.
The incidents occurred between Jan. 1-June 14, 2020; on Jan. 30, 2019; and between April 1-Sept. 1, 2019.
Coker appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans offered to amend the indictment to three counts sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.
Coker also would have to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register any 90 days for life.
In exchange, the state would recommend a sentence of four years of community service with six months of electronic monitoring, Hoppenjans said.
“At this time, he will decline that offer,” said defense attorney Brian Morrissey.
Hoppenjans said the state’s offer was good until Feb. 1.
“At this moment right now, you are not guilty, and the court presumes you are not guilty,” Reger said to Coker.
With the amended charge, there is neither a presumption for nor against prison or community control.
“That is a recommendation. The court could do either one,” Reger said.
If Coker is found guilty of rape, Reger said he could impose a prison sentence of three to 11 years for each charge, with an indefinite term of 5.5 years added to any sentence since the offense falls within Reagan Tokes Act stipulations.
Morrissey on Dec. 2 filed a motion in limine, which asks the court to limit or prevent certain evidence from being presented by the state at trial.
Court documents indicate Morrissey expects the state to introduce evidence from an alleged incident that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel room.
“Allowing testimony of an alleged sexual act that occurred out of state and which was never charged as a criminal offense is highly prejudicial …” the document stated.
Hoppenjans has two weeks to respond.
The defense also has requested that the accuser not be referred to as the “victim” at trial, arguing that the use of the term “victim” violates the presumption of innocence until proven guilty as afforded by the U.S. Constitution.
The state also was given two weeks to respond to this request.
A trial has been set to start Feb. 23.
Coker is on an own recognizance bond with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim.