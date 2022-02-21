ROSSFORD – Marina fees in the city will be increasing by 12.5%.
At last week’s meeting, council passed the ordinance setting the new fees on the second reading, with a unanimous vote by all present.
A first reading of the ordinance took place during the Jan. 24 meeting. During that meeting Councilman Robert Ruse asked to have copies of the ordinance sent out with the marina letters that go out to past dock renters at the beginning of each season.
At the January meeting Mayor Neil MacKinnon III had asked how many dock rentals were by residents, and a resident also inquired about that number.
“Everybody knows it’s a great deal, but we have to be responsible at the same time,” MacKinnon said in a follow-up interview. “It’s a great asset. Not many municipalities have an asset like this and it’s great for tourism and visitors. It makes us special and unique as a waterfront community.”
Cit Administrator Allyson Murray responded with the data on Monday.
“Of the 192 docks, 26 of them rented last season were rented to Rossford residents. That is about 14% of the total docks. If you figure there are about 6,400 residents in Rossford and each dock represents probably two or three residents, of those 26, that is less than 1% of the population of Rossford,” Murray said.
Marina fees were last adjusted in 2020.
Seasonal rates range from $1,025, for the North Wall 35 foot fixed dock, to $500, for the C Pier 25 foot post only dock.
Daily rates range from $60 to $20, for the same docks. A seasonal launch pass is $145 and a daily is $10.
Council also passed an ordinance designating the police lieutenant position one that requires professional qualifications and to be part of the unclassified civil service in Rossford, making it a a non-union position. The position was recently created for the new year.
Council also adopted a ordinance on the first reading allowing the city administrator to sign banking depository agreements.
Kelly O’Boyle, finance director, explained that it is necessary when one bank cannot take a type of funds for deposit that another bank cannot. The city currently has banking agreements with both Fifth Third Bank and Huntington National Bank, which having five-year terms that are expiring. There are requests for quotes out for banking services that could simplify matters.
Councilman Robert Ruse was excused meeting. MacKinnon was also absent. Council President Caroline Eckel sat in to perform mayoral duties for the council meeting.
Council ended the meeting with an executive session for the discussion of real estate purchases, without action.