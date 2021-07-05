ROSSFORD — The police department handled three injury accidents over the holiday weekend, including a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 75.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the department was called to the construction zone on I-75 near the Glenwood Road overpass for a five-vehicle crash.
There were a few minor injuries but nothing serious, according to department personnel.
The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour.
The accident report was not immediately available.
At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, Jami Jankowski, Whitehouse, was northbound on Ohio 65 when she left the roadway and struck two road signs in the median near Colony Lane.
She was treated at the scene by Rossford EMS for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control. She refused a blood-alcohol test.
On Saturday at 10:55 p.m., the department responded to a crash on the I-75 exit ramp to Buck Road.
Stephanie Riling, Toledo, was westbound on Buck Road, approaching the exit ramp and ran a red light, according to the report.
She struck the driver’s side of the Pontiac G6 operated by Andrew Schoenhofer, Perrysburg, who was making a left turn from the ramp onto Buck Road.
Both drivers reported suspected minor injuries.
Riling, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was treated at the scene by Rossford EMS.
According to the accident report, the airbags on her 2006 Chevy Cobalt did not deploy.
Schoenhofer’s side airbag deployed.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and, according to the accident report, no citations were issued.