ROSSFORD — A special council meeting is scheduled for Thursday because three of the seven council members were absent from Monday’s meeting.
There were not enough votes to approve a hazard mitigation grant application.
“After the historic rains we got this summer, I feel that probably, in the last week or more, we’ve received 50 or more calls, we are looking to put in for grant for an evaluation of our stormwater,” Allyson Murray, city administrator, said. “It would identify areas in the city that have recurrent issues. If we were awarded the grant we could complete the study and with those results we’d be able to plan capital improvement projects for the next five to 10 years and use the results to apply for funding.”
Murray is attempting to have the study done quickly enough to take advantage of any possible American Recovery Act infrastructure funds.
The absence of council members Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel, Larry Oberdorf Sr. and Jerry Staczek, who were each excused, created an application problem.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Oct. 11 and the Ohio Department of Emergency Management deadline for the application for the hazard mitigation grant application is Oct. 8.
“There was only one that had a third reading, and that’s the one that was tabled. The other ones were for a second reading or a first reading, and according to our charter, in order to suspend with the second and third reading, you need five votes and they only had four members,” Kevin Heban, law director, said.
There is also a related budget resolution needed for re-appropriation of funds.
“We’re moving money over in the storm water fund in order to make emergency repairs in the stormwater system, and because we would like to do better with our stormwater system. That’s why we are applying for the grant, so we can identify all the issues that may be out there and put a plan together, in order to correct them,” Murray said.
Several other pieces of legislation were also expected to have readings waived, including the ones required for the purchase of three new police cars.
The request for a change in funding, to pay with available cash instead of the previously agreed financing method, was approved by the finance and insurance committee on Sept. 15.
Also approved by the committee was a change in appropriation related to the cars. Appropriations for only one car, at $60,000, were originally budgeted. The committee approved the $95,000 difference needed to fund the $155,000 total.
“I think everybody has seen the light and there is no reason for it not to pass. I’ve had every indication from the council members I spoke with that it will pass at the next meeting,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “The cars are already here. They are getting outfitted. We were always going to get the cars, the question was how we were going to pay for it. We had the money. It doesn’t hurt us to pay cash for them. It actually saves us money. So we’re good.”