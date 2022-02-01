ROSSFORD – One firefighter was injured as five fire departments responded in mutual aid to a Sunday fire at the former Grannie Thomas’ Day Care Center.
The Rossford Fire Department was dispatched to the call at 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning at 201 Superior St.
Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township and Northwood departments are routinely called for aid in a structure fire.
“Then when we saw the nature of the fire we called for an engine from Maumee and an engine from Oregon, because of the age and size of the building,” Rossford Chief Josh Drouard said.
There were a total of eight fire apparatus involved in the fighting the fire.
The injured firefighter was from the Rossford department.
“We did have a firefighter get injured at the very end of the mop-up process. The firefighter was struck in the eye with a charged hose line, because the person holding the line slipped and fell with the hose. It was non-life threatening,” Drouard said.
The injured firefighter was treated, transported to and released from Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo on the same day.
All were able to safely exit the occupied apartments and all the apartments had operational smoke detectors. Drouard is aware of assistance given to two individuals from the American Red Cross.
The commercial building, which was built in 1900, has 4,800 square feet of space on each of the two floors. Drouard said that there were six apartments located above the unoccupied day care center. He said the center was not open at the time of the fire. Calls to the center were not answered.
Drouard estimates damages to be $30,000 for the structure and $20,000 for the contents. The fire was contained to a single apartment and one mechanical room. He believes that the fire was accidental and started between electrical wiring and a hot water tank.
“I just want to stress the importance of smoke detectors and safe heating methods, as this winter storm gets upon us. I’d also mention to keep any vents clear to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning,” Drouard said.