ROSSFORD – Council said it will not “pay another penny” for a Master Plan project until it receives an update.
While Mayor Neil MacKinnon said one would be coming by the end of the year, he also said that economic development for the city is his responsibility, not council’s.
At Monday’s meeting, council questioned the new Master Plan project. Council in April 2018 approved paying $300,000 of the $500,000 total fee.
Councilwoman Caroline Eckel said council had seen nothing since it approved the fee to begin the studies.
The firm of O’Brien and Gateway had been hired to do the project. However, MacKinnon had paused their work when the opportunity for the Amazon facility came up, and again when coronavirus hit and there was the shutdown.
“I didn’t think it was wise to spend the time, money and resources with everything up in the air. Everything is on track, but it has just been an exceptionally strange year. I think there’s some frustration with a couple of the council members, and I understand it,” MacKinnon said in an interview after the council meeting.
He said that economic development was exclusively his bailiwick not council’s.
“Private companies don’t want public debate, because of competition. The first thing companies ask is for confidentiality, and maybe even for me to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Economic development cannot be done by committee. You have to speak with one voice,” MacKinnon said. “This can’t be denied. We’ve been very successful. I can’t think of another city in Ohio that’s had the kind of economic development Rossford has had in the last few years.”
However, in a unanimous vote, council said they would not “pay another penny” for the project until the company came to a council meeting to report what they had accomplished so far.
MacKinnon said that a report was coming by the end of the year.
Councilman Robert Densic gave some explanation of the purpose of the Master Plan project and the Crossroads area.
“The Master plan is dealing with the Crossroads, but also the downtown, and marina through to the casino. Recognize that we have a very old town, but it hasn’t changed for many decades. Zoning is a hodgepodge. It was not a planned effort, but more descriptive of the current situation,” Densic said.
He defined the area as roughly where Interstate 75 and Interstate 80 cross, and also between Simmons and Lime City roads.
“We were set up as destination shopping. It’s almost surprising that Amazon wanted to come in, but it shouldn’t be. Also, look at the port and the airport and manufacturing center of Toledo,” Densic said. “In terms of intermodal development, it’s tremendous.”
Also during the meeting, Councilman Larry Oberdorf objected to the plans for the Oct. 24 5K and 10K Race for Recovery. Organizer Clint McCormick was asked by Oberdorf why this race was not being done virtually, like other races have been done this year; 1,200 runners were expected.
McCormick said that he and others felt it was “time to get back to work, so to speak” to which Councilman Greg Marquette agreed. Other council objections were over the closing of streets around Eagle Point and the Colony.
Oberdorf said this event should have gone through council’s safety committee. Council eventually passed the measure, although Oberdorf, Eckel and Jerry Staczek voted against the measure.
Next up came the reports of the various committees. The parks and recreation report ended with the conclusion that they would not put back up the basketball hoops at the Veterans Memorial Park. The committee had decided this because of complaints from neighbors around the park about rough talk and fights.
MacKinnon countered that things such as removing basketball hoops was an administrative responsibility, not council’s.
This exchange released a cascade of other complaints that MacKinnon was not using his committees as part of a team designed to help the city run more smoothly.
Council also awarded a $64,659 contract to Geddis Paving Company to build new pickleball courts at John Folcik Park.
(Sentinel-Tribune Staff Writer Roger LaPointe contributed to this story.)