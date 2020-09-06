ROSSFORD — Council has authorized $389,646 from the CARES Act for various city departments.
The city has already budgeted or spent an estimated $295,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which leaves a projected balance of $95,000 still available. One suggestion has been awarding $5,000 grants to small businesses operating within the city.
One of the more unexpected costs was a quarantine situation with three police officers.
“It was a tense time. It was early on. We put them up in a hotel and paid for their meals. They were going kind of stir crazy, but they got through it,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler at a council meeting last month.
The officers were quarantined for three nights.
“It’s only happened to us once. There were three officers at one time. They made an arrest, which I believe was an OVI crash from a Michigan driver. All the officers had close contact before they realized he had all the symptoms. We quarantined all the officers in separate rooms in a hotel. The suspect volunteered to be tested and he was negative,” Kitzler said.
Examples of more typical items to be covered in CARES Act funding include disposable items for preventing the virus, such as nitrile gloves, disinfecting spray, masks and hand sanitizer. However, there are some more long term items that will be used in the effort to combat the spread of the disease.
When the quarantine event took place, the police department had already taken steps to change procedures.
“We had already taken steps to minimize a lot of that, but when you come up with procedures on paper sometimes you realize it’s not quite going to work as anticipated. It was an eye opener for the officers as to how to minimize contact from the beginning,” Kitzler said.
“I’m very proud of them and the way they’ve handled themselves in dealing with everything happening right now in law enforcement across the country and with COVID-19. It’s been a very stressful time to be a police officer. I’ve never been happier with the way they’ve been dealing with things,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.
The CARES Act requires that payment from the CRF only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditure incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, and not covered by the budget approved on March 27 and incurred between March 1 and December 30.
The police department is applying for some of the remaining CARES Act funding.
“I’m looking at possibly getting a portable electronic message board and looking to upgrade the plumbing in my temporary holding facility and upgrading the ventilation in the facility,” Kitzler said.
Any remaining unencumbered funds on Oct. 15 will be sent back to the Wood County auditor and encumbered funds that are unspent for purposes of COVID-19 are returned in full to the Ohio Office of Budget Management by Dec. 28.
The fire department will be receiving the largest amount of CARES Act funding as they expand the EMS staffing to become a 24-hour facility, at a cost of approximately $75,000 and there will be a remodeling of the bunk room, for a cost of approximately $50,000.
The recreation department has budgeted for an ion air purification system at $21,000, an autoscan temperature reader for $10,000 and $15,000 in cleaning costs extending across all the park properties.
Current CARES Act funding totals from the various departments are as follows:
$47,000 Administration
$140,000 Fire Department
$23,000 Police Department
$11,000 Public Works
$74,000 Recreation Department