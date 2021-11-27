ROSSFORD — A limiting clause on property owned by a former mayor, that would have become a new park, was voted down by council at Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance to accept a counter offer on the purchase of the properties at 545 and 525 Glenwood Road for $350,000, owned by former Rossford Mayor Louis Bauer, was not approved by a unanimous vote by council, 0-5.
“It was a simple real estate transaction. In my opinion, with (Bauer’s) records requests, Facebook postings and desires to make changes in the deed, council decided they just didn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said in a follow-up interview. “Paying a premium for a piece of property and then being told what it could and couldn’t be used for, was in my opinion a deal breaker.”
The ordinance was originally requested by councilman Greg Marquette. He was last to vote and abstained. Councilwoman Caroline Eckel was absent, with an excused unavoidable commitment.
“I was flabbergasted, and dumbfounded, and caught off guard. I didn’t mean to show any disrespect to anyone else, I was just at a loss,” Marquette said after the vote.
The property had a long history of city involvement with various nuisance and tax issues, including the city removal of a house on the 545 property. The intention of council was for the combined property to be turned into a park, which would have included the removal of other structures on the property.
Law Director Kevin Heban explained during the introduction of the ordinance at the Nov. 8 meeting that the counter offer included a clause that the property could only be used for a park, or ownership would revert back to the sellers.
Councilmembers Bob Densic, Jerry Staczek and Eckel had several questions for Heban, who informed them that as part of the deed restriction the city would not receive the purchase price back if the property reverted ownership and that it was not common clause in a purchase, but was more commonly seen when property is donated.
Staczek said he was against a purchase with such as clause, adding that the city already owned the Indian Hills property and could turn that into a park.
He called the Glenwood property “a waste of money.”
Eckel had suggested that the Glenwood property could be used for Little Pups football and youth soccer, after the grounds were leveled.
Bauer attended the Monday meeting and addressed the council and the deed restriction as a possible stumbling block.
“If there are other uses that the city could find, that needs to be taken into account, but we have to address it in the deed at the time of transfer. We are opposed, if there is any intent to have the property flipped to anyone else,” Bauer said.
Funding of $340,000 had previously been appropriated for the purchase and included in the 2021 budget, but there was confusion over details related to the legal fees. The city had previously paid a $5,000 deposit and another $5,000 would be paid under the administrator’s authority. The new total purchase price was $350,000.
“I felt like (Bauer) was doing everything he could to kill the deal,” MacKinnon said.
Marquette still wants to make the property a park. He said the Bauers have indicated to him a willingness to modify the deed restriction. He said the the two new council members, who were elected in November and will take office in January, have showed support for purchase of the property and turning it into a park.
“We have virtually no green space south of the train tracks for the two real big neighborhoods there. It was also to clean up the biggest eyesore the city has had for the last 10 or 15 years. I know he has tried to sell it to developers and nobody’s touched it,” Marquette said. “In my opinion it’s a way to increase the value of everybody’s houses around there, increase the quality of life around there and get rid of a headache the city has had to spend legal money on for years and years and years.”
Associated ordinances related to appropriations related to the sale also did not pass, but on votes of 0-6.