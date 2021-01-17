ROSSFORD — Police officers were recognized by council, their peers and the chief for exemplary work that is making the local and regional community a safer place.
Police Chief Todd Kitzler presented three congratulatory letters at Monday’s council meeting.
Sgt. Mark Marek and Officer Brandon Lewis assisted the Northwood and Toledo Police Departments on Jan. 7 in the arrests of two individuals with loaded handguns.
A routine traffic stop for speeding ended in a foot chase and the arrest of the two individuals. One of the men arrested was wanted statewide as a fugitive for attempted felonious assault.
Marek and Lewis created a perimeter, after one of the men fled into a local wooded area off Oregon Road. Their decision to use that method led directly to the capture.
“Your willingness to assist outside agencies in times of need and your relentless pursuit of these two dangerous individuals contributed to keeping our communities safe,” wrote Kitzler.
Officer Jodi Johnson, the school resource officer at Rossford Senior and Junior High Schools, was recognized for help with the arrest of an individual who was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and four other felony sex offenses.
A 13-year-old student had been solicited online and transported to a hotel in Toledo.
“The partnerships you have developed with educators, the trust you maintain with students and your ability to stay in touch with problems that occur inside and outside of the school facilities, led to the suspect in this case being indicted,” wrote Kitzler.
Det-Sgt. Craig Revill was selected as Officer of the Year for 2020.
The award was first given out in 1984 to Chief Matthew Vedra. It is considered special because the recipient is chosen by fellow officers.
“Your work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to the community are an example for all to follow,” wrote Kitzler.
Revill’s name will be added to the plaque that hangs in the Rossford Police Department lobby.
In other business, the council tabled an ordinance that would authorize and direct the city administrator to submit a letter of intent to Palmer Energy for the purpose of securing potential opportunities to purchase energy generated by Ohio utility scale solar facilities along with other communities participating in the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition. The procedural process related to approval of the ordinance may have violated Robert’s Rules of Order and council has referred the issue to legal counsel.
Council also authorized disposal by the administration of a fire department compressor system, because it is considered surplus.