ROSSFORD – The issue of trains blocking roads in Rossford has led to negotiations that have heated up since a Monday blockage of Lime City Road.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon and police Chief Todd Kitzler have been in contact with representatives from CSX Railroad about trains blocking crossings within the city.
Both Glenwood and Lime City roads in Rossford have railroad crossings that been blocked many times, according to MacKinnon. Monday evening Lime City Road was blocked for more than eight hours, he said.
That crossing had one train stopped for many hours, but multiple trains crossed Lime City Road during the course of the evening, without the possibility of automobiles getting through.
“Occasionally both will be blocked, with multiple trains,” MacKinnon said
Administrator Allyson Murray explained that in the mid-2000s, legislation was passed on a federal level that no longer allows local municipalities to ticket the railroad when crossings are blocked. The railroad is now federally regulated, making it impossible to enforce local ordinances with them.
“We are working with CSX at this time to remedy this situation and as further information becomes available, we will share it with our citizens,” she said.
MacKinnon is hopeful for a positive resolution, but laid out his concerns.
“It scares me. If there’s a medical emergency, or a fire, it affects the response time. I love the railroads. They are an important part of the economy, we have family and friends working for them, but safety has to be a consideration,” MacKinnon said. “The good news is, they have responded to our requests, they are working with us and I feel we are on the verge of a major breakthrough.”
The city police and fire crews are aware of the situation and have planned workarounds.