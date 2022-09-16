Rossford Police

Rossford police officer Keon Domanski, right, and Lt. Craig Revill, support Tim Miller, who volunteered to take a full 5-second Taser shot from Sgt. Patrick Kwiatkowski during the Citizen’s Police Academy class on use of force.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — Live Taser training was a part of the Use of Force class for the second night of the Rossford Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday.

“Especially if a guy has mixed martial arts training, when you are wrestling around on the ground, a lot of bad things can happen,” Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler said. “If the choice is to wrestle around on the ground or deploy a Taser, I’d rather they use a Taser.”

1
0
0
0
0