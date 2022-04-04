ROSSFORD – Drs. Angela Jackson and Tracey Needham and the staff of Quality Family Eyecare Inc. in Rossford announce the adoption of the AdaptDx Pro test as part of their effort to detect and monitor age-related macular degeneration.
The AdaptDx Pro is an innovative, wearable headset that offers a simple, non-invasive test to measure the time it takes a patient’s vision to adjust from bright light to darkness, a process known as dark adaptation. As one of the first signs of AMD, dark adaptation testing using the AdaptDx Pro, will provide clinicians an additional resource to help diagnose AMD before vision loss occurs – and put a plan place to help preserve vision.
“Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of adult blindness, and more than twice as common as glaucoma. It is a chronic disease that causes a part of your retina, called the macula, to slowly deteriorate as you get older making it difficult to recognize faces, read, watch TV, and drive,” Jackson said. “Many of our patients over age 50 have trouble seeing or driving at night – which can be the first symptom of AMD. With the AdaptDx Pro, we are able to quickly and easily measure dark adaptation speed, which can be useful in diagnosing AMD at the subclinical stage –a critical aspect in delaying vision loss.”
Jackson and Needham recommend AdaptDx Pro testing to patients over age 50, particularly those who have trouble seeing or driving at night. Other than age, risk factors for AMD include a family history of the disease, Caucasian race, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease.
“We are very excited to have this technology in our office as it provides a very patient-friendly test experience and helps us identify AMD in its earliest stages,” Jackson said. “While there isn’t a cure for AMD yet, there are lifestyle changes and supplements that have a proven track record of delaying the progression of the disease.”
With the AdaptDx Pro, patients can be tested right in the exam room and there is no need for pupil dilation. The test is directed by Theia, a built-in artificial intelligence technician, who provides gentle coaching instructions to the patient throughout the test. The AdaptDx Pro is also outfitted with one-time use Comfort Guards, a disposable hygienic cover for the eye cups to ensure a clean test environment for each patient.
For more information call 419-666-0700 or email drjackson@qualityfamilyeyecare.net.