ROSSFORD — City council approved the inclusion of Lucas County in the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and the change of the city’s funding from property taxes to sales tax.
The change must be approved by voters, possibly on the Nov. 2 ballot.
A vote was needed at Monday’s Rossford Council meeting because of a change in Ohio law.
“Look at where we are right now and where we are going, and ask yourself what makes us different and more attractive to heavy industry and investment by large companies,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III asked council members prior to the vote.
As part of the approval, Rossford will be losing some direct TARTA funding, going from approximately $125,000 down to $100,000.
“So that $25 grand might bother some people, but because of doing this, we will be getting about half a million dollars,” MacKinnon said.
In a follow-up interview he explained that one of the reasons Amazon chose Rossford is because Rossford was a member of TARTA. Amazon will be paying more than $500,000 in income taxes this year and that is expected to grow to more than $700,000.
Members of the TARTA administration have come to several council meetings since 2019, when the Community Task Force: Public Transportation in Northwest Ohio was issued. At those meetings they gave informational updates on potential changes, but the recent Ohio Transportation Budget approval made the transportation board of trustee vote requirement change.
The TARTA jurisdiction members couldn’t vote until July 1, when Ohio House Bill 74 was passed. It allows for a majority, when previously unanimous votes were needed to make this sort of change.
The deadline for final approval of change by the various entities involved is July 22, when the TARTA Board of Trustees convenes to approve a resolution to put the sales tax on the November ballot, but Rossford does not have another scheduled council meeting before that deadline.
Currently, TARTA derives its funding from members through two property taxes for a combined total of 2.5 mills. The new sales tax would be 0.5%.
TARTA previously tried four times to get a unanimous vote, according to Dunham. The most they were able to get was six of the seven needed votes.
Now only four votes are needed with the new majority rule. Lucas County had to first confirm that they wanted to become part of TARTA.
The boards of elections has an Aug. 4 deadline for the tax change to be included on the Nov. 2 ballot, where it will need to be approved by voters.
According to TARTA Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Dunham, that funding mechanism currently provides $13.5 million. Prior to Perrysburg and Springfield Township dropping their TARTA memberships, the total funding was $18 million. She said that $29 million for the operating budget is needed and the estimated sales tax would provide $32 million.
The Rossford Council vote on the resolution was 6-1, with Councilman Bob Densic the lone vote against the resolution.
Councilman Larry Oberdorf Sr. voted in support of the resolution.
“The expense is now going to be shared by everybody, not just property owners. That was my major reason,” Oberdorf said.
Lucas County would have three votes in TARTA, which would be removed from the seven currently held by Toledo.
Oberdorf had asked for clarification on the issue of representation from the board, which resulted in a debate revolving around the board representation related to taxation.
“I guess I differ a little bit from the other (council members), in that the smaller communities within Lucas County have the right to address the Lucas County members on the (TARTA) board. So they do have a voice in the matter,” Oberdorf said.
Densic said that he was for the TARTA funding source change. However, he was against inclusion of Lucas County becoming a member of TARTA.
“The second (reason) is an expansion of the authority, and that expansion was brought on by Lucas County, rather than the individual municipalities and townships. As the TARTA representative noted, those communities could apply, and they have that ability to right to apply right now, but Lucas County speaking on behalf of them I felt was inappropriate. That’s a Lucas County issue for them to discuss. However, when they made the change that it only takes a majority of the members to make this go out, it is in effect taking away the voice of those communities. I feel it’s those communities' right to decide and how it should have been handled in the first place,” Densic said.