ROSSFORD – Council passed the 2022 budget, which will include $17.5 million in appropriations, at a recent meeting.
“These are all good things we need to add this year,” City Administrator Allyson Murray said.
The General Fund will be $8.3 million, of which $4.1 million will be salaries.
After a year that included significant job growth in the city, most notably the jump from 1,200 to 5,000 employees at the Amazon facility, Murray pointed out at the Dec. 13 meeting several highlights in the budget.
Departmental staff increases will be coming in police, fire and maintenance.
“The 24-hour staffing we started last year with COVID money in the fire department will continue,” Murray said. “We never had that before the pandemic. It was previously staffed only on a volunteer basis, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s a big deal for the residents of Rossford to have that protection.”
There will also be two new full-time positions in the police department. Murray said that there will now be a 17-member force, but that doesn’t include the new lieutenant.
She was also excited about the additional full-time employee that will be added to the maintenance department.
“With the growth in the Crossroads, there’s more maintenance, more grass to be mowed, more storm sewer cleaning and road maintenance needed,” Murray said. “The basic needs of filling potholes and clearing leaves and brush need to be taken care of. As the community has gotten bigger we’ve needed to add another body.”
All of the necessary ordinances, including an unanticipated amendment that corrected a typo in the Accrued Compensation category of the Special Revenue Funds — not changing the total of $83,000, but shifting $78,000 of that to cover salary related personnel issues — also passed unanimously by all members present.
Unrelated to the budget, council approved the mayor’s appointment of David Ember to the civil service commission and Don Taylor to the board of zoning appeals.
A resolution updating the city credit card policy was approved.
A resolution creating a disaster recovery plan for the city’s financial information, in case of cyber attack or natural disaster was also approved.
Councilman Bob Toth was unable to attend the meeting, but was excused and watched via streaming video. He was not allowed to participate according to council rules.
“I would have been right there along the lines of the other votes. This is similar to other people’s missed opportunities. It would have been still unanimous had I been there. I’m glad to have been able to discuss the appropriations prior to the meeting,” Toth said in a follow-up interview.
With 16 pieces of scheduled legislation read, and most needed and passed before the new year, council canceled the next regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 27.