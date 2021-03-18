ROSSFORD — Funding for a $3 million renovation of the boat launch area at the Rossford Marina is in the works.
“We’re going to ask for the full $3 million. We’re going to go as far as we can with it,” said council finance chair Bob Densic. “The (Rossford Marina and Veteran’s Park Master Plan) showed that we should build a new ramp on the west side of the property and expand the marina. It would be for a new ramp and a break wall on the far west side. So in essence, we will increase the size of the marina by doing this. We will gain a lot more efficiency and serve boaters a lot better and it will be safer.”
The city is applying for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant.
Capacity of the boat launch would be increased by an estimated 25%.
“We have three lanes right now, and one that is not very usable, at least not safely. In our current space you have to spin the boat around 180 degrees and make three hard turns in the marina, in order to get out. In other words they really have to know what they are doing with their trailer,” Densic said.
The goal would be four usable launch lanes, a new break wall and modified parking.
The current trailer parking is also distant from the ramp.
“It’s actually up the hill and a ways over,” Densic said. “There is also no stacking space.”
He explained that in the new scenario there would be a tie-off dock that is not at the ramp, which would allow a boat captain to leave their boat and return with the boat trailer.
“With the off-loading space, they can pull out of the ramp, unload their gear. Get it out of the boat washed off, cleaned off and strapped back down, before they head out. You need the same thing on the way in,” Densic said. “So there’s a lot of congestion and not enough of the space that we need for all that.”
The application is due April 1 and an expected response from the ODNR is expected in the fall. The city then has three years to implement the grant.
This is not the first marina grant.
The city won a $35,000 grant for a new kayak launch in 2020.
A Coastal Management Assistant Grant, which was a 50% matching grant for a total of $50,000 that is still in process, has also been applied for to help with costs related to the design phase master plan.
There is also a third grant, the Clean Vessels Act Grant for $180,000, providing funding for boat pump out stations. The city is also awaiting a response for it.
“There are two things with waterways that you always want to be very, very careful with, and ODNR wants to be very careful with, fuel and waste. What we have right now at the marina is a portable trailer that we pull around,” Densic said. “There are also other places on the river, but they are very few.”
Marina grants became an issue at the March 8 city council meeting because of the single ordinance passed that evening. It would establish a 10% discount on dock fees for active duty members of the military and honorably discharged veterans.
The discount will not affect the marina grant application status, according to Law Director Kevin Heban.
“Grant that the marina committee is considering says that you cannot give any discounts. It says that it has to be open to the public at the same price. The grant deals with the launch ramp. In this case only the dock prices are reduced and the grant doesn’t touch that,” Heban said.
Council member Jerry Staczyk abstained from the vote because of potential conflict of interest.
“Our general fund reserve stands at nine months. Our target is six months, at a minimum. So that’s great news. Right now, general fund revenues are behind 2020. Currently there are delays in collections,” Densic said.
General fund revenues are behind from 2020 by 23%.
Hotel and motel taxes as well as the franchise for cable account for the drop. The cable franchise fee was replaced last year and turned to a video service provider fee, which is expected to help in the short term, but is on a different collection schedule.
“Long term, cable subscribership is dropping as people are going with streaming,” Densic said.