ROSSFORD — Council passed a “conservative” $15 million 2021 budget last week.
“We are pretty conservative on what we estimated,” Councilman Bob Densic said.
The 2021 total expenditures are estimated to be $15.4 million, according to Finance Director Gina Schell.
Densic said his key indicator is the general fund reserve amount, which he likes to see at six months, finished at 5.9 months. That included estimates for tax revenues related to the new Amazon facility and employees that will be a part of it.
Without the Amazon effect it comes in at “about four months,” according to Densic.
Significant changes to the general fund from 2020 are:
• the estimated 500 employees being hired by Amazon, which will increase withholding taxes by $351,000.
• new administrative staff members and estimated pay increases totalling $195,000
• lower engineering expenses of $108,896
• Zoning staff member $21,000
• Solid waste increase of $70,000
• 2-3% union staff wage increases
Capital improvements:
• $100,000 salt barn
• $100,000 annex building remodel
• $150,000 for street construction
• $50,000 parking lot paving
At the same Dec. 14 meeting, the 2020 budget reconciliation was passed.
As noted at the final finance committee meeting on Nov. 23, the general fund month to date was 1% behind 2019. “Pre-COVID we were hoping for more,” Densic said.
With a month of the year to go income tax receipts were 7.7% above the 2019 levels for the same time last year.
At the same time expenditures were also up 5.4%, which the committee attributed primarily to administrative salaries and the renegotiated solid waste contract.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds also had a significant impact. The city was given a total of $830,000 and returned an unencumbered $18,000 to the Wood County Auditor.
“The CARES Act funds offset some of the additional expenses,” Densic said.
Also at the Dec. 14 meeting, council discussed the Deimling Road project during a special presentation. It will be funded through the Tax Increment Equalization Fund at a first year expense of $1.2 million, which is part of the 2021 budget. The TIEF is funded by property taxes and used for transportation projects. The completed Deimling Road project is estimated to cost a total of $4 million.
“This is a perfect example of a TIEF project, which is to be used for roadway development to enhance future development possibilities,” Densic said.
As explained by Densic, an ordinance authorizing and directing the administrator to submit a letter of intent to Palmer Energy to secure potential purchasing opportunities from a solar field initially passed council on a vote of 4-2. Later in the meeting Councilman Christopher Heban asked to have the vote reconsidered. With the change in his vote, now 3-3, the ordinance was no longer affirmed, as a majority is required for passage in Rossford.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III took no action to break the tie. Densic further explained that a request to table the matter was made, but Robert’s Rules of Order do not allow the further action. Legal counsel was requested and is expected to be resolved at the next meeting.
Marina rates and fees were also approved for launching and docking boats.
The next regular council meeting on Monday has been canceled. The next meeting will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.