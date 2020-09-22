Despite the pandemic, there’s plenty going on with the new Veterans Building at City Park these days.
During their meeting on Tuesday, the Bowling Green Parks Board sent a new fee for the building on to council for their approval, and also heard about recent rentals there and upcoming events.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said that currently the building is “pretty much done except for the sound system and the sound panels need to go in.” She said they are currently in the process of bringing in the company that will do that work.
The board also unanimously approved a flat $100 fee associated with audio-visual use and setup at the building.
Otley said that, heading into 2021, while the parks department likely does need to raise some fees, “we just do not feel comfortable doing that with everything that’s been going on, and people economically.”
However, she said that they did wish to add a new fee for renters at the new building if they want to use the AV service there, in order to pay for more staff time to set it up, maintenance of the equipment, and other considerations. She noted that renters can certainly rent space in the building and not require AV services, and the fee is not being instituted in other buildings.
“We do have some of the (audio-visual) services in our other buildings,” Otley said. “But for the most part it’s more just we have a screen and you bring all your own technology.”
She said the technology that is to be installed in the Veterans Building will allow connectivity from the large atrium room to the smaller rooms, and the use of a wireless sound system and wireless microphones.
The fee will now go on to council for approval next month.
The board additionally heard from Otley that there have been a few rentals of the building already, including a recent rental by a church group. She said that they “were just ecstatic” about the space and have already booked another rental there.
Otley also said that the Bowling Green Rotary Club will be meeting Thursday via Zoom, and she will be giving them a virtual tour of the new building space. They are also in the process of setting up a socially-distanced open house event for caterers in the area to come and see the building, so that they are familiar with the space as more people begin to rent the facility.
Tuesday’s meeting was held virtually and was streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.