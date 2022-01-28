Frank Musson, with Seagate Roofing, removes old roof shingles from the home of Donald Bylow, a U.S. Air Force veteran, last week in Perrysburg. Bylow received the new roof from Seagate Roofing and Foundation Services, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Bylow was selected as the recipient for the roof replacement. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 325 military members have received new roofs.

