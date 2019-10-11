Romaker to run for Wood County judge - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Romaker to run for Wood County judge

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 11:15 am

David Romaker officially filed his nominating petitions to run for the Wood County Common Pleas Court judge position currently held by Alan Mayberry.

Mayberry’s term will expire at the end of 2020 and he will not be seeking reelection.

Calendar

