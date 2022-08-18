PERRYSBURG – The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover injury crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 9:20 a.m. on the southbound ramp from Interstate 75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
A 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer combination, operated by Charles Boyd, 59, Detroit, was driving on the ramp from southbound I-75 to enter the toll gate for the turnpike. It then veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
The deceleration ramp from southbound I-75 to the turnpike toll gate will remain closed as the scene is cleared. To enter the turnpike from southbound I-75, traffic can continue on the ramp past the turnpike exit to the exit for Ohio 795.
Traffic should exit at Route 795 and go east over the overpass to I-75 north to the turnpike.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Rossford Fire & Rescue Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Pat & Son Towing & Recovery.
The crash remains under investigation.