Elmwood Fireworks show

A worker with Rocketship Pyrotechnics prepares fireworks before the start of a computerized pyromusical fireworks show at Elmwood High School last year.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

BLOOMDALE — Featuring a rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack, the computerized pyromusical fireworks show at Elmwood High School is set to be bigger and better than last year.

The second annual Community Fireworks show, to be held at Elmwood High School on Saturday, is expected to have more than 2,500 spectators, with five fire departments bringing their trucks.

