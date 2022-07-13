ROSSFORD — It started with food trucks and a desire to lure people out of their pandemic funk. Maria Milligan is now adding live music to events at the Rossford Marina.
Milligan received positive support at the June 27 council meeting, where she formally requested permission to add live bands to the roster of marina events.
“I live in Perrysburg, but I consider Rossford my community, because that’s where we spend time. There are great people. It’s a great area and we are there four or five days a week, so why not give back, if I can?” Milligan said. “It’s been two years of pandemic and I just want to bring life back.”
Food trucks were first, starting on June 3. There have now been 12 different trucks to show up at the marina, with several returning multiple times.
“I love it,” said Mayor Neil MacKinnon III. “You don’t need to be a boater to go down in the evenings or on the weekends and enjoy the river and the park and enjoy the great food.”
Last weekend was the trial run for live music. The Toads, a steel drum band, played. Milligan said that their positive Caribbean vibe fit the relaxed water atmosphere. They were set up between the gravel path and the ball diamond. Because there isn’t a budget, they just played for tips.
This is a completely volunteer effort. Milligan and her husband, Mike Eban, put the events together as a team. She does the scheduling and he organizes the setup.
“People need to know that life still exists,” Eban said.
This weekend will be the marina Christmas in July. Anyone with a boat is encourage to decorate it. There will also be a potluck and a secret Santa. RSVPs are encouraged on the Rossford Marina public Facebook page, which Milligan also started.
There are more events on the horizon. This week Milligan will be meeting with police Chief Todd Kitzler to organize a kids and cops fishing derby.
Karaoke night and movie nights are also in the works. Eban is working out schematics for sound and video.
“The launch is well maintained and the employees have been a big help, as well as the Rossford city administration and the local community,” Milligan said.
Rossford residency is not required to use the marina. There is both a public boat launch and there are seasonal dock rentals.
The Rossford Marina is located at 300 Hannum Ave. in Veterans Memorial Park. The Marina is open for launching and docking watercraft for the 2022 season through Oct. 16.