Robots still rolling: BGSU food delivery service is ultimate social distancing

Robots are part of the rapidly evolving social distancing practices that are emerging in response to the coronavirus.

“The robots offer another way a student or staff member could receive food with the least amount of person-to-person interaction as possible,” Jon Zachrich, Bowling Green State University Dining Director of Marketing and Communications, said. “I personally think it’s a good opportunity for social distancing, just because your only interaction is going to be with the actual robot, once it comes from our facility.”

The little six-wheeled Starship Technologies delivery robots appeared on the campus of Bowling Green State University with their digital mapping of campus on Feb. 20. Orders were quickly maxed out at over 750 per day. Since the roll-out, there are now more than 40 of the popular robots, up from the initial 30.

“I know the number has gone down for actual orders, but now more people are using it for the social distancing. It will be interesting this week, now that we are back in session, even though it is for distance learning mode, as it’s being called,” Zachrich said.

Starship corporate headquarters has told Zachrich that the plastic the robots are made of is similar to a car body.

“It’s non-porous. It’s shock resistant. So if someone kicks it, it’s supposed to be shock and dent resistant, which also helps because it’s non-porous and easily cleaned,” Zachrich said. “After every use, we have staff who have disinfectant and anti-bacterial cleaners wipe down each of the robots, but also the robots are made with materials, plastics, that are supposed to help with that and make them easily cleanable. We are going through the guidelines of our quality assurance and best practices to clean those things every single time.”

A lot of factors are at play with the numbers of people on the campus. Last week was spring break at the university, making the number typically much lower than the rest of spring semester. However there will also be fewer people returning to campus this week because of the change to fully online distance learning course delivery.

During the first week of fully online classes, some departments, like Information Technologies, have increased staffing. The university has anticipated a need for extra computer support for those using remote working environments.

With the semester being completed online and the need for social distancing, faculty and most staff are also working remotely. Students have also been urged to leave residence halls, but not all those students have a place to go. Zachrich said there is a staff of 30 to 40 employees providing meals to students and essential staff on campus.

Centennial Residence Hall will be housing any student who remains on campus, according to Zachrich. Dining employees are considered essential employees.

“We’re still working to make sure they have healthy options to eat,”

Initially the robots were used for delivery to building entrances from 13 on-campus eateries. With the reduction in on-campus population that has been reduced to three facilities. Part of that change due to mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Currently, due to our altered operations, those locations are Dunkin Donuts, Market at Carillon Place, a convenience store and Carillon Place Dining Center,” Zachrich said. “Carillon Place has also altered its menu and service compared to the standard All You Care to Eat experience we normally provide, to meet and exceed CDC guidelines.”

Carillon Place has also had capacity reduced to a 10 person maximum.

All the restaurants in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union have also been closed, as part of the altered operations.

Some have suggested that the robots could be used for more than food deliveries, but according to Zachrich that is not part of the Starship business model.

At this time, there are also no plans to expand off campus, but Zachrich said that does not exclude the possibility in the future if demand is great enough.

“I think (the robots have) been a good thing. I think it’s kind of cool to see how it’s been running. But also, it will be interesting in the future to see how it continues to support students on campus how it emerges with the idea of social distancing,” Zachrich said. “It think that will be interesting for me personally. Because who knows how this evolves as we get further into this.”