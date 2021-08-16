Starship robots did their first delivery for Biggby Coffee on Monday, as one of the eight Bowling Green off-campus businesses that are part of a new pilot program.
The little white six-wheeled autonomous robots have been parking on the East Wooster sidewalk, in front of Pita Pit for about three weeks, as the new program advances.
“Starship and BGSU Dining are bringing on additional off-campus locations that can use the Starship system,” said Jon Zachrich, director of marketing and communications for BGSU Dining Services. “We’ve been working with the Starship team and they have been doing an excellent job of reaching out to businesses and seeing who would be interested in taking part in this pilot program,”
According to Zachrich, there have been 10 businesses in the 3-mile downtown Bowling Green area that have been asked to take part in the pilot program; eight are now in it. They include Biggby Coffee, Pita Pit, Beckett’s Burger Bar, Kabob It, Qdoba, BG Burgers, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Guajillo’s Cocina Mexicana.
The current delivery distance is a 4-mile area, which is the extent to which Starship has mapped the area.
“Now students can get morning coffee and a breakfast sandwich delivered right to their door by a Starship robot. Today was the day it kicked off,” Gary Dible, owner of Biggby, said. “It’s going to be a nice new adventure for us. This is a way for us to reach a whole new customer base.”
At its peak, dining services was averaging about 1,000 deliveries a day with the Starship robots, with 60 robots.
Before the end of the year, Zachrich expects there to be about 100 robots doing deliveries around Bowling Green.
The available menus for delivery may have been reduced for some businesses.
Dible has almost 90% of the menu available for delivery and he said has not raised prices to use the service. There is a percentage of each order that goes to the Starship company, but Dible considers it a discount for access to a new market.
Biggby has more than 150 drinks available, but some seasonal drinks are not on the menu. He does have a custom drink option.
There is a delivery fee.
“I don’t want us to be non-competitive. I think these Starship robots are utilized by college students and a large percentage are students that are on campus, which we don’t really attract as much as the local community,” Dible said.
Zachrich said that patrons can order directly from the business or use the Starship smartphone app, going through the BGSU Starship portal.
The new off-campus business program is slightly different for students, when it comes to payment.
“What makes it different is the new businesses that have been brought on can use only credit card,” Zachrich said. “When (BGSU) students use a business on campus, they can still use credit card, but they also have the ability (to use) on-campus dining meal plan dollars as well.”
The program is new enough that Zachrich does not have sales report yet.
“So far we’ve heard positive things and hope to see how it continues once students return and more and more people get access to it. We’re super excited,” Zachrich said.
The first day of class at BGSU is Aug. 26.
Starship is also testing the program in Massachusetts, and on a limited basis in other areas as well, Zachrich said.