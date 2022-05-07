A Bowling Green man accused of sexual misconduct as well as practicing medicine without a license has refused a plea offer.
William Van Robison, 68, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in October for practicing medicine without a license, a fifth-degree felony; two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
From June 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2017, Robison allegedly practiced medicine and surgery, or any of its branches, without the appropriate license or certificate from the state medical board; opened an office for such practice; or practiced medicine or surgery after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Robison has operated Myo-Fit Pain Management on North Main Street for a number of years. He advertises that he is a licensed massage therapist and certified manual trigger point therapist.
During that same time, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of or control her conduct was substantially impaired; causing another to have sexual contact with him by purposely compelling that person to submit by force or threat of force; and having sexual contact with another knowing that contact was offensive or reckless.
Robison was indicted again in February for two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
The new charges state that on Jan. 1, 2008, and again from Jan. 8, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2010, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct while knowing the victim’s ability to know what was going on was substantially impaired.
Special Prosecutor Drew Wood said prior to the 2022 indictment, there had been discussion of a possible plea agreement.
He said the plea would have been to a sex offense, and that was not acceptable to the defense.
Defense attorney Scott Coon confirmed that offer had been refused.
A formal plea offer has not been made, said Wood, who is an associate assistant to Ohio’s attorney general.
Robison’s trial on the 2021 case is scheduled to start Aug. 8.
Wood said he will be filing a motion to join the two cases for the purposes of trial as much of the testimony will be the same.
Coon said he didn’t see any objections to joining the cases, but he wanted to discuss it with his client.
Kuhlman said any resolution needs to be finalized prior to July 28.
Wood said he would formalize a plea offer before that date.
Another hearing will be held July 8.