A Bowling Green man indicted for practicing medicine without a license has been indicted again for sexual battery.
A Wood County grand jury indicted William Van Robison, 68, Wednesday for one count sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
Robison previously was indicted Oct. 6 for practicing medicine without a license, a fifth-degree felony; two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
From June 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2017, Robison allegedly practiced medicine and surgery, or any of its branches, without the appropriate license or certificate from the state medical board; opened an office for such practice; or practiced medicine or surgery after his license had been revoked or suspended.
During that same time, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of or control her conduct was substantially impaired; causing another to have sexual contact with him by purposely compelling that person to submit by force or threat of force; and having sexual contact with another knowing that contact was offensive or reckless.
Robison has pleaded not guilty to these allegations.
The new charge says that on Jan. 1, 2008, he engaged in sexual conduct while knowing the victim’s ability to know what was going on was substantially impaired.
At his arraignment in October, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman said the sexual battery charges could warrant a prison sentence of 12-60 months each and registration as a Tier III sexual offender. He said he could impose a sentence of six-18 months in prison for the gross sexual imposition charge and registration as a Tier I sex offender.
Kuhlman said he could impose six-12 months for the medical license charge and 60 days in jail for the sexual imposition charge, which also has the stipulation of Tier I sex offender registration.
During the arraignment, defense attorney Scott Coon said that Robison has lived in Bowling Green for 35 years and has been aware of this investigation for the past four years.
Kuhlman set an own recognizance bond for Robison with the conditions the defendant have no contact with the alleged victims, he shall not practice in any area that requires a license he does not have, and to provide evidence of his licensure.
Robison has operated Myo-Fit Pain Management on North Main Street in Bowling Green for a number of years.
His next court date is March 4.