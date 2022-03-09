A trial date has been confirmed for a Bowling Green massage therapist facing multiple charges of sexual battery.
William Van Robison, 68, was arraigned Wednesday on the newest charges. He appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted in February for two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
Defense attorney Scott Coon entered not guilty pleas on behalf of his client.
Robison previously was indicted Oct. 6 for practicing medicine without a license, a fifth-degree felony; two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Coon asked the judge to continue the own recognizance bond that was put in place after the first set of charges.
William Walton, representing the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, agreed but also asked fora no-contact order with the alleged victims and a ban on the defendant working in his office unless he can provide evidence of licensure.
Robison has operated Myo-Fit Pain Management on North Main Street for a number of years. He advertises that he is a licensed massage therapist and certified manual trigger point therapist.
Kuhlman agreed to the additional stipulations.
He could impose a sentence of 12-60 months for the two new charges.
A jury trial has been confirmed for Aug. 8. A final pretrial will be held May 6.
From June 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2017, Robison allegedly practiced medicine and surgery, or any of its branches, without the appropriate license or certificate from the state medical board; opened an office for such practice; or practiced medicine or surgery after his license had been revoked or suspended.
During that same time, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of or control her conduct was substantially impaired; causing another to have sexual contact with him by purposely compelling that person to submit by force or threat of force; and having sexual contact with another knowing that contact was offensive or reckless.
Robison has pleaded not guilty to these allegations.
The new charges state that on Jan. 1, 2008, and again from Jan. 8, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2010, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct while knowing the victim’s ability to know what was going on was substantially impaired.
Coon is asking the state to provide the exact nature of all the offenses in both indictments.
He is asking for a detailed statement of the alleged acts committed by Robison as well as the date, time and place of the alleged offenses.
For the second indictment, Coon wrote, “The indictment is vague, indefinite, uncertain and insufficient in its terms and conclusions. The defendant is unable to reasonably know the nature and cause of the charges against him … and is unable to prepare a defense to the charges in the indictment.”