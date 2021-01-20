Bowling Green Councilman Greg Robinette has filed petitions to run for re-election for his at-large seat on Bowling Green City Council in the November general election.
Robinette is a Republican who was elected to the seat in 2017 and serves as chair of the finance and ways and means committee.
Robinette is a 26-year resident of Bowling Green. He previously served on the zoning board of appeals, and on the planning commission. In 2011, Robinette was elected to council from the 4th Ward. After serving 18 months of a two-year term, Robinette was deployed to the Middle East as the commander of the 371st Sustainment Brigade, Ohio Army National Guard, and opted to resign rather than leave his council seat vacant.
In 2014, after 32 years of active and National Guard service, Robinette retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of colonel. Additionally, he has worked as an engineer and is now a partner in a law firm specializing in patent law, and is the only business owner on council, according to the news release.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Bowling Green as we work to counter the negative effects of COVID-19 on city resources and on Bowling Green businesses. I am proud of the collaboration between City Council and the city administration to ensure essential services have been maintained, and in relaxing or eliminating regulations to help Bowling Green businesses survive,” Robinette said.
Robinette is a graduate of Purdue University, has a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, and is a graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law. He serves on the business council of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the VFW and American Legion, and is a member of St. Aloysius Church where he is active in a number of groups.
Robinette and his wife of 30 years have three adult children, a son in high school, and a granddaughter due in March. He added that “ensuring quality city services remains a priority, but ensuring the safety of our citizens and city employees as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19 is paramount.”