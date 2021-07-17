Interstate 75, between U.S. 6 and Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge demolition on Poe and Gypsy Lane roads.
Road construction work for the upcoming week has been announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Gypsy Lane, between Campbell Hill and Dunbridge roads, is closed for bridge replacement through August. The detour is Campbell Hill to Napoleon Road to Dunbridge.
Poe, between Mercer and Dunbridge roads, is closed for bridge replacement through August. The detour is Mercer to Ohio 64 to Dunbridge.
Route 6, between Van Tassel Road and Range Line roads, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs east of Ohio 235. The estimated completion is August.
Ohio 25, between Ohio 582 and King Road, Perrysburg Township, will experience lane restrictions for construction of a turn lane. The estimated completion is July.
Ohio 65, between Ovitt Road and Route 64, Middleton Township, is closed for a culvert replacement. The estimated completion is July 23. The detour is Route 65 to Route 582 to Route 64 to Route 65.
Ohio 199, between Route 6 and Elm Street, West Millgrove, may experience lane restrictions for microsurfacing. The estimated completion is Sept. 1.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
All work is weather permitting.