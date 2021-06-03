U.S. 6, between Van Tassel Road and Range Line Road, Weston, will experience lane restrictions for pavement widening and drainage work near Ohio 235, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation update. The estimated completion is later this month.
Ohio 199, between Route 6 and Elm Street, West Millgrove, may experience lane restrictions for microsurfacing. The estimated completion is Sept. 1.
Route 235, between Euler and Willow roads, Weston, is closed for pavement widening and drainage work. The estimated completion is later this month. The detour is Route 235 to Ohio 65 to Ohio 281 to Route 235.
Ohio 795 at Lemoyne Road, Millbury, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. The estimated completion is later this month.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
The northbound Interstate 75 Collector Road, including ramp from Route 795 and to Interstate 80, will be closed for pavement repair on June 21.
All work is weather permitting.