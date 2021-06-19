The northbound Interstate 75 collector road, including the ramp from Ohio 795 and to Interstate 80, will be closed for pavement repair on Monday and Tuesday, daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The ramps from northbound I-75 to I-80/Ohio Turnpike, and from Route 795 to northbound I-75 will be closed
The ramps from northbound I-75 to Route 795, and from I-80/Turnpike to I-75 north will remain open.
I-75, between U.S. 6 and Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge demolition on Poe and Gypsy Lane roads.
Gypsy Lane Road between Campbell Hill and Dunbridge roads is closed for bridge replacement through August.
Poe Road between Mercer and Dunbridge roads is closed for bridge replacement through August.
Route 6, between Ohio 281 and Pemberville Road, Bradner, is closed for railroad work through Friday.
Route 6, between Van Tassel and Range Line roads, Weston, will experience lane restrictions for pavement widening and drainage work near Ohio 235.
Ohio 18, between the Wood County line and Hoytville may experience lane restrictions for chip sealing next week.
Ohio 25 between Ohio 582 and King Road will experience lane restrictions for construction of a turn lane beginning July 5.
Ohio 199 between Route 6 and Elm Street may experience lane restrictions for microsurfacing.
Route 235 between Euler and Willow roads will be closed for pavement widening and drainage work.
Route 795 at Lemoyne Road may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
All work is weather permitting.