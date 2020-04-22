ROSSFORD — Construction weighed heavily on the first Rossford remote city council meeting, which was held April 13.
The public works committee noted the following projects in process.
The Colony Subdivision project sewer work is complete and curb work is under way. Curb adjustments are being considered for widening intersections.
The Colony Road, from Hillside Drive to Eagle Point Road, project has been given a new name. It will now be referred to as South Colony. The city is working on pre-construction logistics and street light upgrades.
The Lime City Road and Ohio 65 roundabout project is set to go to bid Friday, with a planned finish date of Oct. 1.
According to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, water and sewer construction projects are considered essential work and schedules are impacted by coronavirus at the discretion of the contractor.
The following NWWSD projects may impact traffic.
Lime City Road waterline replacement continues through May with intermittent lane restrictions possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Project is scheduled for completion in May.
Eagle Point Road sewer replacement project is scheduled to continue through April. Lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point Road west of Colony Road for restoration work.
Deimling Road water and sewer line installation is scheduled to continue through May. Deimling Road, from Simmons Road to Crossroads Boulevard, is closed to through traffic.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a consulting agreement with Edward Ciecka, former city administrator, at a rate of $65 per hour. He is being employed to assist the city in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a consulting agreement with Karen Freeman, former city finance director, at a rate of $55 per hour. She is being employed to assist the city in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Gave a first reading on an ordinance to award a $60,312 contract to the Edward Kelly & Sons Company for the paving of Eagle Point Road. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District would reimburse the city for $50,000 toward the project.
• Approved the mayoral appointment of councilman Robert Densic as delegate and finance director Gina Schell as alternate delegate to the Regional Income Tax Agency Regional Council of Governments.