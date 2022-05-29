LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township trustees have taken the first step toward the renewal of 1.5 mill road maintenance levy.
Marvin Conner, road superintendent, together with Walt Celley, township administrator, presented the maintenance and roads department business at the May 18 meeting.
Renewal of the 5-year 1.5 mill road maintenance levy has been submitted to the Wood County auditor, with the passage of a resolution of necessity. The auditor will then return a certificate of estimated revenues that the levy would produce.
The trustees would need to follow that with a resolution to proceed for the Wood County Board of Elections, to put the renewal on the November ballot.
The previous 2018 maintenance levy for 1.5 mills was based on a total tax valuation of $4.3 million which yielded $642,451 annually for the township. The owner of a $100,000 house paid $52.50 annually, but with the triennial reappraisals and increased cumulative property values, the effective rate dropped to $48.35 annually. Because this would be a renewal of the current levy, the rate would remain the same, at $48.35.
In other business, the paving program and curb program contracts have been signed. The curb program construction has commenced.
Conner reported that half of the Lakemont neighborhood curbs have already been removed.
He was expecting construction of the new curb to start on May 20, but the process is one that is weather dependent.
Also, the township renewed the EMS contract, which had a 0.25% increase, from 7.5% to 7.75%. It is a 4-year contract, without rate increases during that period.
“In essence, it’s subcontracted out,” Celley said. “We couldn’t do it any cheaper than that, I guarantee it.”
In 2011, after the retirement of the part-time billing clerk, the in-house billing that was handled in conjunction with the crew members, was out-sourced. The township still uses the same company originally chosen, Medicount Management, Cincinnati.
Also approved were the motor vehicle accident billing rates, false alarm billing and hazardous materials cost recovery policies.
Also approved was a purchase order for a pediatric restraint system for the ambulance of $2,367. Fire chief Tom Brice said it is similar to a seat belt, but for the back of the vehicle.
Four personnel are being sent to Napoleon for a grain rescue, four-day class at the end of August.
“Last year they built quite a nice prop for grain rescue. We have grain rescue equipment,” Brice said.
The cost will be $800 per person, at a total cost of $3,180.
Brice also received approval for sending four firefighters to a three-day class called Perfecting the Initial Line. It’s a new class that would cost $50 each, for a $270 total, including rooms on Oct. 11,12 and 13 at the academy.
“There’s an old adage that the first fire hose off the truck, if that’s screwed up the whole deployment is screwed up, and that’s pretty accurate,” Brice said.
Police Chief Mark Hetrick had a purchase order approved for a new cruiser. It will not be available until July, but that lead time is considered good.
It will be to John Jones Police Pursuit Vehicles for a Dodge Durango cruiser for $45,776. The equipment package of $12,035 was also approved.
Trustees began the meeting with an executive session for discussion of collective bargaining, discussion of pending litigation with legal counsel, purchase of property and personnel hiring. No action was taken.