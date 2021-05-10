WALBRIDGE – Gail Ritchie, of Oregon, Ohio, has been promoted to human resources director for the Rudolph Libbe Group.
Ritchie has worked in human resources since 1997 and joined the Rudolph Libbe Group in 2016.
A Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in business management and organizational development from the University of Toledo.
She was named HR Professional of the Year for 2020 by the Northwest Ohio Human Resource Association. She is board secretary of NOHRA, a member of SHRM and serves on the Oregon Economic Development Foundation Workforce Committee.
She served on the American Heart Association 2021 Go Red For Women Executive Leadership Committee and received the HRUnite! 2020 Community Catalyst award for forming and moderating a local HRUnite! networking group as well as offering free résumé support to those in need during the pandemic.
The Rudolph Libbe Group is comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Lima and Detroit.