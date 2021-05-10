RISINGSUN — The Risingsun Town Hall and Opera House has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior, according to a news release by the Risingsun Area Historical Society.
This designation, which was made in February and announced Monday, resulted from many hours of research by many hands and final data organization including pictures to complete the nomination application by society Treasurer, Darlene Dennis and her daughter Stacey Gabel.
The society has commissioned Centec Cast Metal Products in Fremont for a brass plaque designed to commemorate the acceptance of the nomination.
The 20-inch by 24-inch plaque has an estimated cost of $1,350.
Friends of the society and town can partner with the society to make this purchase. The donations beyond the purchase price will be added to the society’s treasure for other expenses
Mail donations to Risingsun Area Historical Society in c/o Darlene Dennis, 7718 W. Twp. Road 174, Kansas, OH 44841 putting “plaque” in the memo line or drop it off to Risingsun Clerk Gena Rathburn during town hall business hours of 8a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with a closed lunch hour of noon-1 p.m.