A Risingsun man will go to prison for sex charges related to a minor.
Craig Willford, 41, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in March for 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
In September, Willford took a plea deal that dropped the pandering charges to third-degree attempted pandering.
The incidents all occurred Aug. 2, 2020, when Willford created or produced material that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. He also possessed a camera with SD cards he used to tape the events.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the victim, who was 17 at the time, suffered serious psychological harm.
“She was a juvenile who was taken advantage of by an adult,” she said.
She said Willford tried to get the teen drunk and comfortable with him before he took advantage of her.
The defendant is still adamant he thought the girl was 18 although another individual told him she was 17, Blackburn said.
“This is not somebody who mistook this girl for 18 years of age,” she said. “He knew what he was doing. He took advantage of this girl, and as a result, this girl suffered serious psychological harm.”
Blackburn asked for a prison sentence of 10 years.
Defense attorney Mary Bollinger called what Willford did “a hideous mistake” and provided the court a letter from her client’s employer, stating he has an excellent record in a highly trained job hauling and handling large loads to large construction sites.
“He is a valued employee with an impeccable work record and a history of being very dependable and very reliable,” Bollinger said.
For his Eagle Scout project, he created a World War II memorial in Bradner and he takes care of his 92-year-old grandfather, she said.
“He is not a man without commitment to his community,” Bollinger said.
“He is remorseful for the behavior that has brought him before this court,” she said. “He’s an excellent candidate for successful community control.”
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office report, a man told Willford the girl was 18. Bollinger said that he should have taken it upon himself to ascertain her correct age.
“He made a severe mistake, and he understands that,” she said.
He’s willing to do what he needs to do, including counseling, Bollinger said.
“I’ve made some terrible decisions and I need to pay for that,” Willford said, and added he regrets the emotional and psychological distress that he caused.
Kuhlman said there is no presumption for or against prison for the felonies, but the psychological harm is exacerbated by the age of the victim and Willford’s relationship with her boyfriend.
In reading the presentence investigation, the actions were not a mistake but were methodical and planned regarding the manner of the set-up, providing alcohol to minors and the placement of cameras, Kuhlman said.
“It’s all very scary,” he said. “This was not an unintended action.”
Kuhlman sentenced Willford to 36 months for each of nine pandering charges and 12 months each for the 10th pandering charge and the criminal tools charge.
One 36-month sentence and the two 12-month sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 60 months. The rest of the sentences will be served concurrently.
There is a mandatory five years of post-release control.
Willford also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register every 180 days for 25 years.