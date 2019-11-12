Ring a bell for Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will begin its 2019 Annual Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 29.
The funds raised during this campaign makes it possible for The Salvation Army to provide year-round assistance to Wood County residents who are in emergency need.
Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:01 am
