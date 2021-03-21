The Bowling Green Police Division D.A.R.E. officer, who has been on road patrol since the pandemic closed schools, got to use some of her education to help save a life.
Officer Robin Short was recognized at Monday’s Bowling Green Council meeting for performing CPR on a man who had collapsed in the 700 block of Ridge Street on Feb. 1.
Short has been the D.A.R.E. — Drug Abuse Resistance Education — officer for Bowling Green City Schools for 15 years and has been the BGPD’s CPR instructor for 20 years. She has been on road patrol since the pandemic shut down schools in March 2020.
“This was the first time I had opportunity to do CPR. Obviously, I practice every year,” Short said in a follow-up interview.
“I saw him on the ground, I ran up there — he wasn’t in the right position — I got him in the right position, and just immediately started compressions.”
Short said she could hear sirens and knew medics were on the way. She focused on pumping the heart to get the blood flowing.
“I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time,” Short said.
The man she aided, Dennis Zalinski, was at Monday’s council meeting.
Mayor Mike Aspacher presented the Meritorious Service Award to Short.
Aspacher noted that one of the casualties of the pandemic has been the ability to make special recognitions at council meetings.
“I think that this recognition fills me with pride, as it will you also,” he said.
“I know that you did what you did because of who you are,” said Mark Hollenbaugh, council president. “I’m glad you chose to serve and protect us.”
