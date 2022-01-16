Another Republican has jumped into the bid for a long-held Democratic congressional seat.
Ohio Rep. Craig Riedel announced his candidacy for the 9th Congressional District on Monday.
The district spans across Northwest Ohio and covers Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams counties.
“After a great deal of thought, prayer, and support from family and friends, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district.” Riedel said: “I am sick of career politicians making promises, failing to deliver, then passing the buck. Marcy Kaptur does not share the values of the voters in Northwest Ohio and it is past time for her 53-year political career to end.
“Joe Biden, and radical Democrats like Marcy Kaptur and Nancy Pelosi are dragging America in the wrong direction. I am running for Congress to work hard and deliver results for the people of Northwest Ohio. I will be a leading voice for a conservative agenda that will make Ohio and America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before. I will stand up to the corrupt political insiders, defeat Marcy Kaptur, and stop the radical Biden agenda.”
Riedel is serving his third term as state representative to the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County. Prior to that, he worked as a civil engineer for 27 years at Nucor Steel. He and his wife Danette reside in Defiance.
In November, Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone announced her candidacy for the seat that has been held for 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur.
Kaptur is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 1982.
Gavarone moved from Bowling Green to Huron to be eligible to run.
The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, and now includes parts of northern Wood County.
The primary election will be held on May 3.
Republicans J.R. Majewski and Gesiotto Gilbert have also filed for the seat.