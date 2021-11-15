Regional Growth Partnership President & CEO Dean Monske was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame event on Thursay.
Monske was recognized and chosen for his passion and commitment to the economic growth and development of Toledo and Northwest Ohio. For more than 20 years, Monske has served in leadership roles working to attract new investment and good-paying jobs to this region.
In accepting the award held at the Pinnacle in Maumee, Monske recognized and thanked the RGP staff as well as economic development partners at the local, regional and state levels.
“I’m extremely honored, but beyond me, it’s the people in this room, and countless others across this region, who have made an enormous impact in the continuing growth and success of Northwest Ohio.”
Monske, who celebrated 10 years at the helm of the RGP earlier this year, has overseen significant growth and success during his tenure, notably earlier this year when Peloton announced its plans to build a new $400 million manufacturing facility in Wood County, and with that, create nearly 2,200 new jobs. In his time at the RGP, the organization, along with its partners, has helped secure more than 30,000 new jobs to the region, with capital investment well over $20 billion.
“Dean has been a consummate professional working on behalf of Northwest Ohio,” said Hans Rosebrock, economic development advisor with FirstEnergy. “He exemplifies what true leadership is in economic development, successfully leading the Regional Growth Partnership. It has certainly been a privilege to know and work with him for the past 25 years.”
The Davenport-Longenecker Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually to an individual selected for a lifetime of positive impact on this region’s business community. It is named for Larry Davenport and Clint Longenecker. The recipients of this award have influenced the successes of many others and have established a legacy of making a positive contribution to the region’s vitality
“We try to identify and surprise each year’s winners of the Davenport Longenecker Award which was founded to recognize those individuals, who through their selflessness, have improved the lives of those who work with them,” said Larry Davenport, a founder of the EBE Hall of Fame. “Sixteen such individuals have been identified and recognized over the past years, and Clint and I believe Dean Monske is very deserving of joining their ranks.”
Under Monske’s leadership, the RGP has twice been named one of the top economic development groups in the country, according to Site Selection magazine. And earlier this year, the RGP helped land a #1 national ranking for the Toledo MSA for economic development activity in the U.S.
“He has exceptional leadership qualities that bring people together. It is because of his vision for development that we have all seen such incredible growth in our area,” said Ed Harmon, chief executive officer at NAI Harmon Group, an RGP board member and long-time associate of Monske.
The Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame was created to encourage, promote, and recognize outstanding entrepreneurship, family business, and business excellence. This program was formed as a result of a recognized need to foster and honor entrepreneurial success and business innovation and excellence in our region.
Other winners last night presented with Business Excellence Awards included:
Access RN
The Countertop Shop
Willy’s Fresh Salsa
The Regional Growth Partnership is the lead economic development organization serving 17 counties in Northwest Ohio. As a private nonprofit development corporation, the RGP is dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities across the region. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio’s network partner for JobsOhio. Visit www.rgp.org for more information.