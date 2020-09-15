LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees approved the rezoning of some high density residential property to industrial business, as part of a shift to a municipal planning philosophy.
The trustees held the public hearing as a special presentation before last month’s regular meeting.
Gulfstream Properties Ltd. submitted the rezoning request for 149 acres of land comprising two adjacent properties. Road Tract 12 and Fractional Section 10 lie broadly between U.S. 20 on the south side, and Deimling Road on the north, with Lime City Road to the east, but adjacent to the township building property.
The trustees unanimously approved the property rezoning from R-3, R-4 and C-3 residential commercial, to I-2, industrial business.
The Perrysburg Township Zoning Commission had previously approved the change on Aug. 17. The Wood County Planning Commission approved it on Aug. 11, with a unanimous 8-0 vote.
The application noted that the request was being submitted because of the construction of the 2.8 million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center noting that “the property is trending more toward industrial use.”
“Rossford has some wonderful new school facilities that are servicing our township, but that doesn’t mean we have to sink the boat with a whole bunch of high density apartment complexes within our township. We have a fair number of apartments and I think there needs to be balance,” said Trustee Bob Mack.
Had developers put in the large apartment complexes for which the property was zoned, sources for additional school funding, to accommodate the potential influx of new students to the Perrysburg and Rossford school districts, were unknown. Meanwhile, there is new demand for industrial property related to the new Amazon fulfillment center.
This is the second time the zoning has been changed on that land, by that developer. It is still undeveloped, except for an older drain tile, which Trustee Gary Britten confirmed with the owners. He wanted to make sure the current drainage was not disturbed for the surrounding pieces of property.
After the meeting, Mack referenced his comments from prior meetings where he had advocated restraint on additional residential zoning, because there was already a surplus of land with that type of classification.
During those meetings there had been discussion about the lack of state educational funding for local schools and that there would be a resulting need for additional taxes to accommodate additional students.
“The last time we approved some apartments, and I kind of gave Kelly (Heminger, township zoning administrator) a fair warning that, boy, it seems like we’re kind of getting a lot of land in our township that’s zoned for apartments. Quite frankly, with the change the we approved today, that helps to alleviate some of that concern, because that’s a very large parcel of property,” Mack said.
Britten agreed.
“That takes a big cut out of the excess that we had on the books, knowing that (residential building) was coming in the future,” he said.