Retail Sales

A sales associate helps a prospective customer as laptops sit on display in a Costco warehouse, Aug. 15, 2022, in Sheridn, Colo. Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food take a toll on household budgets. The U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month, from being down 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday., Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

