The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Scramble on Aug. 25. This event began over 36 years ago at BGSU’s Forrest Creason Golf Course and moved Stone Ridge Golf Club in 1991.
The proceeds of the event support the efforts of the chamber to provide services and programs that lead to business development.
Some of the top sponsors are ACE Sponsor -Wood County Hospital, Welcome Sponsor-Bowling Green State University; Breakfast Sponsor- Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Lunch Sponsor – Huntington Bank, and our 19th Hole Sponsor – Elite Collegiate Apparel.
Other businesses who supported this event are Call of the Canyon, UIS Insurance and Investments, Battery Wholesale, Fifth Third Bank, Don rose Auctioneers, Marsh & Marsh Attorney’s, Dr. Alexis Klassen & Associates, Easy Street Café, Deck Hanneman Funeral Home and Crematory, Aardvark-a three cord company, the Copy Shop and Main Street Photo.
A shotgun start sent 33 teams of golfers out to the course to compete for low scores, prizes and bragging rights.
Hole 2 featured “Jake the Cannon Man,” sponsored by Bates Recycling. Golfers shot of their golf balls through a launcher or “cannon” to see who could get their ball closest to the pin flag. The challenge was won by Steve Messenger.
The “Hole in One” Challenge at Hole 5 was for a lease of a Chevy Equinox, sponsored by Thayer Chevrolet. There was no winner. KeyBank sponsored a KeyBrew keg all available to golfers at the turn.
The day of golfing concluded with a chicken and ribs dinner and awarding of some prizes.
Joe Edens, director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University, emceed the program and was the winner of the 50/50 drawing. He donated this back to the chamber.
First Place honors went to the First Insurance Group team who came in 20 under par. Trey Walker, Kit Hughes, Matt Karaffa and Nick Coe made up the team.
The Middle of the Pack designation went to the Signature Bank team golfers Roy Hutchinson, Josh Adams, Bill McNeal and Matt Black. Reverse First Place was awarded to Bates Recycling team golfers Pam Kuenzli, Nancy Tripp, Linda Whetstone and Janet Jones.
Business Banking with KeyBank was the volunteer sponsor and provided each volunteer with a commemorative T-shirt. Volunteers included Karmen Concannon, Sentinel Tribune, and Klassen’s office staff Gina O’Hare, Brooke Roberts, Holli Gray, Teri Harkness, Natalie Wibbing, Jess Bowley, Kiersten Perez, Olivia Markley, Gerri Borissa, Olivia Thatcher and Ethan Smith.
This year’s Golf Scramble Project Team was co-chaired by Kent Kokomoor (Elite Collegiate Apparel) and Kelly Martin (KeyBank) with support from Sondra King (A.A. Green Realty), Kevin Fowler (KeyBank), Melinda Kale (WLI), Belinda Bates (Bates Recycling), Ardy Gonyer (Call of the Canyon) and Brooke Harrison (BG Manor).