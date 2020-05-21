As Ohio reopens after an eight-week shutdown due to coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine has repeatedly said just because a business or restaurant is allowed to, doesn’t meant it will.
That is the case in Wood County. While many restaurants opened Thursday, some owners are skittish — or don’t have the space to do it.
Porkbelly BBQ in Bowling Green is open and will be serving indoors soon, but not this weekend.
“We are not open (for inside seating). We are just taking a wait-and-see approach for now,” said owner Heather Earl, who owns the business with her husband, PJ.
They will continue carryout service.
Their challenges are staffing — they are hiring — and that meat prices are at an all-time high, she said.
“We’re paying three times per pound what we were originally paying for beef brisket. Ribs are almost impossible to get. Pulled pork is at an all-time high. Chicken is tricky to get,” Earl said. “There’s just a lot of other challenges we’re juggling at this point.”
They will open soon, though, she said.
“The carryout’s been strong. Is it what our normal business model can sustain? No,” Earl said, adding that they’ve had a tremendous about of support from customers.
“Is it enough to sustain a restaurant with 140 seats in it? No,” she said. “We are very anxious to open. Even at half-staffed, that will leave us with 70 seats on that dine-in service. We’ll be able to fully use that liquor license that’s been sitting dormant.”
Carryout and a student lunch program are continuing. They are serving 25-30 children a day, Earl said, adding they have done over 500 lunches total.
PJ Earl said the business is probably going to need a little bit of luck, a lot less regulation and continued customer support to get through this.
“If we can’t do it right, we don’t want to do it. We don’t want to open back up and fall on our face,” he said. “We want to be efficient. We want to be effective. And we want to make sure when we open up that we’re swinging for the fences.”
The plan at Swig, in downtown Perrysburg, is to be fully open sometime next week.
“Depending on the governor’s orders, depending on how we are actually going to set things up to space out, there are different things that are different regulations now,” said general manager Jerry Carroll.
“Carryout has been good on some days and some days it’s not the best. We’re figuring it out. It’s different every day,” he said. “When we open, to the limited capacity that we can, our future plan is to continue doing deliveries, but it may not be right when the dining room opens. There are a lot of logistics to figure out.”
Carroll describes the restaurant as having a very small dining room. However, they also have the patio area. In the summer they raise up the sides that can be opened up.
“It gives the whole patio a bigger area and expands the restaurant out. In the evening, on busier days, the wait line is what we really need to figure out,” Carroll said.
They added the online ordering, but had never done any deliveries prior to COVID-19.
Safety precautions at Swig include masks, gloves, sanitation and bleach in certain areas, he said.
“We’re just looking forward to opening, but we’re going to do it as safely as possible,” Carroll said.
The Bard’s Coffee in Perrysburg reopened May 15. They used the eight weeks of down time to do some reinvestment in the company. That included a large industrial-style kitchen equipment, with an oven and mixer.
“We are used to doing a lot of events, doing coffee to go for a lot of business meetings. It’s sort of our bread and butter,” said Krisi Vadnais, general manager. “All of that has changed. Instead of pushing events, we started making all of our treats in house.”
They took all the tables out of the front and they made big changes in the back meeting room. There are only three tables and each of those tables are 6 feet apart, to allow for social distancing.
“We have also put out four tables and chairs out in the patio area out in front,” she said.
Vadnais said that they were already in the process of doing the sidewalk expansion, with final approval just a few weeks before the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think people need to get out there and support those small businesses,” she said. “We’re hoping everybody comes back soon. We’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can. Every time someone leaves the counter I disinfect it. I wash my hands 40 times every hour. We wear masks and we are giving them away for free to anyone who wants them. It’s not just us. I hear so many small business owners who are in real, real trouble.”
Pemberville’s Front Street Café, at 210 E. Front St., is so small that owner Joy Sheffer said she can’t seat people inside. She will continue to do carryout.
Sheffer said that she will wait it out until the 6-foot social distancing requirement is removed.
Anyone walking into the restaurant needs to pass by the tables to get to the register in the back, and her space allows room for only two or three tables with mandated distance.
“I wouldn’t have room to allow people to walk in,” Sheffer said.
She said she typically can seat 31 people.
Sheffer, who opened the café in 2016, said she is grateful for the support of residents.
“The town has been very supportive with carryout. My plans are to continue with carryout and provide the town as much service as I can.”
SamB’s Restaurant opened Thursday but with different hours.
The restaurant will be seating customers inside 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.
Outside seating in front of the building will be added as soon as the weather clears up, said manager Kathy Walker.
Curbside pickup and delivery will still be offered.
“The town is supporting us like we never would have imagined,” she said about the takeout business in the last two months.
She said sales have been down 75%.
The restaurant, which moved to its current locations at 163 S. Main St. in 2001, has removed 10 tables to meet the social distancing guidelines, which equates to a seating loss for 40-50 people, Walker said.
Employees will wear masks and menus have been switched to disposable paper for one-time use, she said.
Reservations are recommended.
“We would like to keep the seating to no more than two hours,” said Walker, who has been manager since 1986.
Other than that, it is first come, first served.
Diane Krukemyer was one of the first customers at CJ’s Sports Bar & Grille in Al-Mar Lanes on Thursday.
“It feels great to be out and about and in the public,” she said. “I am very social. I like to be out and about.”
She said she was using hand sanitizer and wiping down her area, but felt safe.
Bill Wammes has owned and operated Al-Mar and the restaurant, which is known for its steaks and ribs, for 30 years. Carryout has been good, but he said he’s ready to open the restaurant.
“We had a big meeting with the whole staff and went over all the procedures we had to follow to keep everybody safe,” he said, adding that one change will be disposable menus.
“It’s a whole new way of doing business,” Wammes said.
The bowling center may open on Tuesday. The last nine weeks — which Al-Mar has been closed — would have been the busiest for the season with leagues finishing.