Restaurant owners are taking a step toward opening today, with outdoor eating options.
After weeks of shutdowns due to coronavirus, patio dining is allowed today, followed by inside seating next week.
El Zarape workers on Thursday were scouring the outside patio and repainting, ahead of today’s opening.
Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, said David Olivarez, one of the owners.
Customers can notify the restaurant of their arrival, then wait in their vehicles for a call or text that their outside table is available.
“It started pretty slow for us at the beginning, and then when we were allowed to serve alcohol, things started picking up a little bit more,” Olivarez said. “It’s still a little bit of a struggle. We’re trying to retain as many employees as we can.”
Before coronavirus, El Zarape’s carryout business was 10% of the total sales, he said.
Olivarez said they are prepared to open on Thursday for inside dining.
David LaRoe will have four tables open on the patio starting today at his Grand Rapids restaurant. Seating is by reservation only, with sittings at 11 a.m. and 1, 5 and 7 p.m.
Customers are asked to wait in their vehicle and will be called when their table is ready.
There is room for eight tables on the back patio, but social distancing forced LaRoe to remove half.
“It’s a start for us, for the staff to get used to what we need to do,” he said.
Staff will wear masks, sanitize menus and tables between customers, provide packets of salt and pepper (nothing can be on the tables) and wipe down doorknobs and bathrooms.
“Financially, it’s not profitable but the wait staff can get adjusted to mask table service,” LaRoe said.
LaRoe’s continues to provide carryout service and a full menu.
He is also preparing for inside seating to start Thursday. He’s adding leaded glass panels to the back of booths to allow use of all six in the bar, and has removed five tables from the dining room, which is about half.
“The public has been more than gracious to support us,” he said, adding some customers drive from Toledo for takeout. “We’re very humbled by how much support we’ve gotten for carryout food. The public wants their independent restaurants to survive.”
Jamie Wietrzykowski, who owns the Mail Pouch Saloon in Haskins, said he can seat 35 on the patio as they open today.
He said the idea of opening just the patio is more stressful than a relief. People will have to walk through the restaurant to get outside, and he worries about the weather. If bad weather occurs while people are eating, he will have nowhere to put them.
He will install floor stickers marking 6 feet.
By Thursday, when indoor eating is allowed, he will have dividers on his booths. He thinks they will lose 10 tables to social distancing requirements, leaving indoor seating around 30.
Staff will continue to use a Sani-Pail with water and a chemical mixture to wipe down the tables. They have always been used, just now more regularly, he said.
There will be no condiment caddies on tables, and customers will get ketchup and mustard in ramekins.
“Anything that comes out to the table will come from our sterilized kitchen,” Wietrzykowski said, adding that servers will wear masks.
Mail Pouch will not take reservations.
“Until we get this sorted out, it would be too much of a logistical nightmare,” he said, explaining there is no way to tell how long customers might sit at their tables.
While he appreciates the continued support through carryout sales, he said it’s not profitable.
“If we keep that up, we’ll never make it. We’re barely getting by,” Wietrzykowski said.
He thanked customers for their support.
“Every little bit helped us in the long run,” he said.
Just because restaurants have state approval to open outside today and inside next week, doesn’t mean they all will.
“For us, that will not happen on May 21,” said Prudy Brott, owner of Sunset Bistro. “We most likely will not open inside in May.”
Outdoor areas at the Bowling Green restaurant will open first, but she isn’t sure when.
“I need to talk with the staff about comfort level. Customers obviously won’t be wearing masks if they’re eating. There’s just a lot to consider and a lot to be concerned about,” she said. “I not only respect our customers, but I absolutely love my staff and I want to make sure they’re all comfortable with what I do going forward.”
There is going to have to be a lot of control and a lot of patience, Brott said.
She’s trying to figure out a good way to dispose of a glass that a customer has touched 30 times throughout a meal or a discarded straw on the floor.
“Everyone’s been patient so far and we hope patience lasts, and that everyone understands there’s so much more to think about and it’s a completely different business at this point,” Brott said. “It’s just too soon to be inside at this point.”
Sunset Bistro will continue to do carryout, curbside and delivery, even as it reopens inside, she said.
“We’ve had a ton of support,” Brott said. “I hugged a car the other day, of one of my favorite customers.”
Patrick Ryan at Six-Fifths Distilling in Perrysburg said the business will be doing a soft opening on May 22.
“We’re not taking advantage of the patio option, as we don’t have a fenced in patio type area,” Ryan said.
Sanitizing will be a little easier for Ryan. Early in the adaptation to social distancing they took advantage of relaxed rules on distilleries and switched from vodka production to hand sanitizer.
He knows it’s not realistic for people to wear masks while they eat, so cleaning and social distancing are the primary things they are doing to adapt. Masks will be mandatory for their employees.
“We will be taking reservations, in order to maintain social distancing. We’re also continuing the curbside pick-up. We’re just trying to keep in mind people’s safety and then not get in trouble ourselves,” Ryan said.
“It should go pretty well. Pretty much the restaurant industry has strict rules about cleanliness and hand washing. Wearing masks can be something of a burden in a hot kitchen and it impedes communication, but I also know it will go a long way to making customers feel more comfortable.”