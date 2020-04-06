The Wood County Health Department weekly restaurant inspection report, which usually runs in the Sentinel-Tribune on Monday, will be on hiatus during the coronavirus crisis.
Starting immediately, there will be no health inspections unless inspectors respond to a complaint at an eatery and violations are recorded.
According to Lana Glore, director of environmental health with the Wood County Health Department, staff is touching base on a weekly basis with the open facilities to which they are assigned.
That contact is being made by telephone, so all inspections that are listed on the department’s facility inspections website will have zero critical and zero non-critical violations for the foreseeable future, she said.
Conversations with restaurateurs include what steps they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our new way of doing business is by telephone,” Glore said. “Sending out staff into businesses that are trying to prevent the spread went against everything we are doing.
“Our consultations have been positive. People are doing the right thing.”
Inspectors will continue to respond in person to complaints, she said.
Before restaurants were ordered closed except for carryout and delivery service, the health department would routinely check for proper equipment and storage, cleanliness and proper food handling among many other standards.
The department’s Food Safety Program is responsible for protecting the community against foodborne illnesses resulting from health code violations and improper handling of food.
There are some issues that people may think aren’t being done correctly but aren’t an issue.
If a person isn’t wearing gloves when they hand over a bag of food, don’t call the health department – gloves are not required, Glore said.
Her department is taking complaints about businesses that may not be essential but still open during the state’s “stay at home” order.
“We are just getting calls from every walk of life,” Glore said.
As for food complaints, her department has received two.
Anyone who sees an unsafe practice in a licensed restaurant or store should call the Wood County Health Department at 419-354-2702. Calls may remain anonymous.