Residents had a harrowing escape from a Bowling Green duplex early Sunday morning after a fire raged quickly through the structure.
Bowling Green Fire Division Capt. Luke Ward said the fire call came in at 4:15 a.m. for a duplex on Troup Avenue.
“The initial dispatch said people were possibly inside,” Ward said. “When they got there, it was basically fully involved, the first floor.”
It appears that the fire started on the exterior, then quickly spread inside, he said.
The only entrance/exit to the second-story residence was an outside staircase, which almost immediately burnt, Ward said.
The upstairs residents made it out by using a window and the roof, he said.
“For those upstairs residents it was a little dicey,” Ward said.
Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire in about 10 minutes, but stayed on the scene for hot spots and investigation until 10 a.m., he said.
There was “heavy, heavy damage” to the duplex. A fire cause has not been immediately determined, Ward said.
Firefighters dealt with cold temperatures, but the water did not freeze, he said.
“It was cold and, of course, the snow,” Ward said.
The fire division was assisted by Central-Joint and Mid-County 120.