Rescue workers roll cylinders as they attempt to build a tunnel to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A third day of efforts to rescue the who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)