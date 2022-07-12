MILLBURY — The Lake Township Trustees continue to slowly spend $770,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees voted to appropriate $70,071 for road work.
The trustees have also appropriated rescue fund money toward tasers for the police department, radios for the fire department and hazard pay for employees.
They also plan on putting rescue funds toward a $212,155 new ambulance that should arrive early next year.
Trustee Chairman Ken Gilsdorf said they have “a lot more” to spend, but are in no rush.
Fiscal officer Buddy Ritson said that the trustees have until the end of 2026 to spend the money.
“We’re keeping our options open,” said Trustee Richard Welling.
The trustees also said they do not plan on opening up the process to residents for ideas, like Bowling Green officials have done.
“We haven’t talked about that, no. I’d like to see how it works out for Bowling Green first,” Welling said.
He added that almost $30,o00 in township Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds were awarded to local non-profits in 2020-21.
For the $70,071 in road work, the trustees voted Tuesday to contract with the Wood County Engineer’s Office to chip seal the following roads:
• Hanley Road from Lemoyne Road to East Broadway Street for $32,253
• Latcha Road from Cummings Road to Interstate 280 for $19,383
• Cummings from Latcha to Hanley for $18,434
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Authorized $2,472 to Fallsway Equipment Company, Akron, for preventative maintenance and pump testing on a fire unit.
• Reimbursed Fire Chief Bruce Moritz for $1,280 for his purchase of the oil and filters used by the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit 27.
• Accepted the resignation of Matt Kamann, battalion chief, who moved out of the area. Welling said he was an outstanding and dedicated firefighter, who was a mentor to many.
• Heard that the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway on Ohio 795 will be dedicated in an Aug. 1 9 a.m. ceremony.
• Heard that trains blocked Walbridge Road three times last week, which is a great improvement, according to Marvin Burns, who tracks the crossings.